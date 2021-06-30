EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Power was out to more than 1,200 customers in East Hartford.
According to Eversource, 1,225 customers were out in the Prestige Park Road and School Street area.
Police also confirmed the outage, but would only say it was due to an incident that happened around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
Power is not expected to be completely restored much before 4 p.m., Eversource said. However, crews were able to reroute power back to the area. As of 2 p.m., roughly 72 customers were out.
