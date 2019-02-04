MADISON, CT (WFSB) - A power outage in Madison is causing delaying traffic and school buses.
Eversource crews told Channel 3 that a driver was distracted by texting and struck a utility pole.
Eversource's outage map showed 51 customers without power in town.
Madison Public Schools warned parents that school buses may be delayed because of traffic on Copse Road.
It also said that phones are down at Jeffrey School. If someone needs to contact the school, they can call the district's central office at 203-245-6300.
There's no word on what caused the outage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.