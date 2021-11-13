CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Residents are experiencing power outages across the state.
Current outages as of 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 13:
- Litchfield County: 0.4%
- 404 EverSource customers
- Fairfield County: 0.13%
- 467 EverSource customers
- 66 United Illuminating Company customers
- Hartford County: 0.36%
- 1,548 EverSource customers
- New Haven County: 0.95%
- 3,487 EverSource customers
- 137 United Illuminating Company customers
- Middlesex County: 1.21%
- 1,039 EverSource customers
- Tolland County: 0.82%
- 555 customers
- New London County: 1.4%
- 1,383 EverSource customers
- Windham County: 0.71%
- 400 EverSource customer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.