HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty wind to kick off the work week.
A wind advisory was issued for most of the state through Monday night.
A Channel 3 Early Warning Weather Alert was put in place.
Gusts could top between 45 and 55 mph in areas of the state, which means there's a potential for power outages from downed trees and wires.
As of 2 p.m., Eversource reported more than 6,100 customers without power. United Illuminating reported 200.
"Rain will be likely though the rest of [Monday], heavy at times," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "The timing is not good for the evening commute, as visibility will be poor and hydroplaning could be an issue."
Thunderstorms are also likely.
"Somewhere in the region, a tornado cannot be ruled out," Dixon added.
thunder, damaging wind, heavy rain... all in the forecast as our monday progresses! stay with @WFSBnews for the very latest!! pic.twitter.com/JcN3xOOMax— Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) November 30, 2020
Rain entered the state by mid-morning.
Track it with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
"By later [Monday night], when the bulk of the rain has fallen, 1 to 2 inches is likely with locally higher amounts," Dixon said. "There could be isolated poor drainage flooding."
Temperatures, however, could reach or exceed 60 degrees on Monday.
"[Tuesday], we’ll see more clouds than sun with a chance for scattered showers," Dixon said.
It may be windy at times with potential gusts between 20 mph and 30 mph.
"Temperatures will peak early in the day, then drop into the 40s during the afternoon hours," Dixon said.
The rest of the week appears dry.
Later Friday, however, a coastal storm could have some kind of an impact. However, Monday's models keep it offshore.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.