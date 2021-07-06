NORWALK, CT (WFSB) -- An underground explosion and fire has caused power outages in part of Norwalk.
Police said Monroe Street between South Main and Chestnut streets is expected to be closed for most of the day on Tuesday.
South Norwalk Electric and Water has responded to the scene.
People in Norwalk are advised to use caution in the area.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
