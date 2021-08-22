GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Sheets of rain and wind from Tropical Storm Henri caused power outages on Sunday.
Eversource reported that many of the outages that happened in the morning have since been repaired.
As of 4 p.m., about 29,000 customers were without power.
Check the list of outages here.
Groton had almost 1,000 customers out, which was just over 17 percent of the town.
A shelter opened at Fitch High School on Groton Long Point Road.
Almost 95 percent of customers in Canterbury are still without power.
Also in those areas of the state, a lot of rain caused hydroplaning in the area.
Drivers were urged to be cautious.
