CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - As the remnants of Ida thundered through the state, several power outages were reported.
As of 10 p.m. on Sept. 1, the following outages were reported:
- Fairfield County
- Eversource
- 782
- The United Illuminating Company
- 1,234
- Eversource
- Litchfield County
- Eversource
- 288
- Eversource
- New Haven County
- Eversource
- 170
- The United Illuminating Company
- 48
- Eversource
- Hartford County
- Eversource
- 3
- Eversource
- Middlesex County
- Eversource
- 1
- Eversource
- Tolland County
- Eversource
- 4
- Eversource
- New London County
- Eversource
- 1
- Eversource
- Windham County
- Eversource
- 1
- Eversource
