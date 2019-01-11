NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Power was restored to more than 1,600 customers in New Haven and Hamden after a car hit a utility pole, but a road remained closed.
A spokesperson from United Illuminating Company said the crash happened at West Ivy Street and Dixwell Avenue in New Haven early Friday morning.
Dixwell Avenue remained closed in the are of West Ivory Street despite repairs.
Traffic was detoured onto Willis Street or West Hazel Street.
There's no word on injuries.
More than 1,500 customers were without power in New Haven and 88 lost power in Hamden.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.