NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- A natural gas leak in downtown New London caused evacuations and a power outage to the entire city at one point on Wednesday afternoon.
The leak was reported in a building at Bank St., which had been under renovation.
Just before 3 p.m., a construction crew hit a natural gas line in the basement of the building. This caused the gas to leak out and fill the building, neighboring buildings, and underground sewers with gas.
Seven buildings in the area were evacuated, and Eversource was forced to shut down power to the entire city.
The areas of Golden Street to State Street all along Bank Street had been evacuated, and people were asked to avoid the area.
Just before 4 p.m., the leak had been contained, but crews continued to make repairs.
Nearly an hour later, Eversource said power had been fully restored.
A nearby firehouse on Bank Street was being used as a command center at this time.
