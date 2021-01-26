WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Power was restored to the University of Hartford campus in West Hartford following an outage.
The university reported on Tuesday morning that only essential workers should report to campus.
It also said electrical work continued.
Power restored. Electrical work continues. Only essential workers should report to campus. Check email for further updates.— University of Hartford (@UofHartford) January 26, 2021
It advised employees to check their emails for updates.
The school initially said faculty and staff should not report to campus until power has been restored.
There is currently a power outage on campus. Faculty/staff should not report to campus until power has been restored— University of Hartford (@UofHartford) January 26, 2021
There's no word on what caused the outage.
