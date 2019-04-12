MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Power in Meriden has been restored but a high school remains closed following a small plane crash.
According to investigators, the plan went down on the baseball field of Wilcox Technical High School on Thursday evening.
Two men were on board, but are expected to survive.
The crash brought down wires and and forced officials to close the school on Friday.
Friday morning, first responders and investigators remained on the scene.
An eyewitness took photos of the situation just seconds after the plane went down around 7 p.m.
The pilot and passenger were taken to a local hospital.
Eversource worked to restore power, but at one point nearly 20,000 customers were in the dark.
As far as the investigation goes, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are looking into what happened.
The crash scene is about a mile away from the Meriden's Markham Airport.
"From what I understand he was practicing what’s known in the field as a 'touch and go,' practicing landing and taking off," said Sgt. Chris Fry, Meriden police. “And what happened from there is too early to tell.”
The investigation continues.
