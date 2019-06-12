MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A blown transformer left thousands of customers without power in Milford on Wednesday morning.
According to police, it happened at Lansdale Avenue and Milford Point Road.
Police reported nearly 3,000 customers without power. United Illuminating has since reported that power was restored.
UI crews responded to the scene.
Police had recommended that drivers use an alternate route if possible. However, no road closures were reported.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
