Powerball's $699.8 million jackpot won with one ticket in California

(CNN) - The chase for Powerball's latest monster jackpot has ended in California.
The results are in, so check those Powerball tickets.
Monday night's $699.8 million jackpot, the seventh largest in US lottery history, had one winning ticket -- sold at a grocery store in the coastal California city of Morro Bay, the California Lottery said.
The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66, and 69, with a Powerball number of 15.
The jackpot has a lump-sum cash option of $496 million.
Tickets winning $1 million were sold in Arizona, Florida, Virginia and Massachusetts, with two sold in the latter state, Powerball said.
Also, a ticket sold in Tennessee matched the five white balls and included the Power Play feature, doubling the prize to $2 million, according to Powerball.
While the jackpot was the seventh largest in US lottery history, it was the fifth-biggest prize for Powerball, according to its organizers.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.