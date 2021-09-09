COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - Powerful storms rolled through Connecticut early Thursday morning and prompted a brief tornado warning.
The storms brought rain and strong wind that took down trees and power lines in Coventry.
Damage was reported in the area of Snake Hill and Flanders roads in the town.
Utility crews were also spotted making repairs in the South Street area.
According to Eversource, the town had 122 power outages.
Statewide, Eversource reported more than 3,000 outages, mostly in northeastern Connecticut, at the height.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.
