Powerful winds, heavy rains leave Enfield residents without power

ENFIELD, Ct. (WFSB) - On Aug. 12, a storm with powerful winds and heavy rains swept through Enfield, damaging homes, cars, trees, and powerlines.
A health and rehab center had to evacuate patients overnight, and some streets are still closed due to downed trees.
Crews are working to restore power.
Adam Moen said, "it was torrential rains. It felt like whiplash with the storm kicking in and everything. Almost like a tornado."
He said that power was restored during the night, but it was quite and sight. "There was a loud crack, took the tree down. Took down four power lines. Power went out after wards. A black Subaru got smashed underneath the tree. It ripped up a 3 foot hole on the property and took out multiple powerlines connecting the house."
Crews restored the power at the Parkway Pavilion Health and Rehab Center in Enfield.
Multiple trees came down around the building and parking lot. Ambulances were requested to evacuate patients.
"It was the biggest storm I’ve seen 15-20 years. The wind was whipping sideways, tree came down on the other end of the building I live in," said Bruce Vandouzee. "they’ve been cleaning up all morning. They evacuated nine people."
