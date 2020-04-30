HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Daily hospitalizations continue to drop.
To keep that trend going, medical workers said they need the protective gear to stay safe.
Gov. Ned Lamont said his team is working to do that.
The state believes it is doing a good job of getting the gear for front line responders.
Josh Geballe, the state's chief operating officer, said it’s still very dicey for workers, but things are better than they were before.
It’s always encouraging to hear the governor’s team announce more shipment of critical gear.
“Our mask supply is in a very good shape. We have over 3.5 million surgical masks and hundreds of thousands of N95s,” Geballe said.
Channel 3 fact-checked with Bob Ziegler, the president of Emergency Resource Management. He said his crews responded to emergencies in 15 cities and towns in the state.
“They have been getting a little easier to obtain. The state has tried to do a good job in getting equipment out to the services,” Ziegler said.
However, Zeigler highlighted a problem in the distribution process.
“Services sit in line for an hour to get equipment at a distribution site only to be given one small box of respirators, which does nobody any good in their service, because nobody has a small face,” Ziegler said.
Since the crisis began, masks were frighteningly scarce. Ziegler’s crews were often leaning on each other to share. Even now, just to get by, he said they’re sanitizing the masks for reuse.
“When you use it, you threw it away. Today, they’re such a commodity to have that they’re reusing them again and again,” Ziegler said.
During a daily news briefing on Wednesday, Lamont’s team said the state still lacks in other areas.
“Gowns, for whatever reason, gowns seem to still be a challenge,” Geballe said.
Ziegler says it’s true and those gowns are critical for his first responders.
“The everyday EMS call for this virus is turning into everyday hazmat calls and all the equipment that we’re wearing is what we’d be wearing in a hazmat situation,” Ziegler said.
Zeigler understood that many of the specific equipment needed during the pandemic wasn’t used every day before, but now the state knows what’s needed. He’s hoping the work will continue to brace for a potential second wave later in the year.
“Everybody starts stockpiling so we don’t have to ever experience this situation again,” Zeigler said.
The struggle to get gear continues and the state also said it is low on nasal swabs that are necessary to do the COVID-19 tests. Officials said other states are in a similar position.
