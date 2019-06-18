CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Travelers Championship week is underway at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
Following Monday's opening ceremony, events are planned through the start of official play on Thursday.
Tuesday, there will be a practice round for PGA Tour professionals, junior league matches, opportunities for young golfers to interact with the pros and a FedEx Junior Business Challenge.
Also on Tuesday, a special baby shower will be hosted for dozens of expecting military moms. It's called "Operation Shower."
The celebrity pro-am is scheduled for Wednesday.
The tournament as a whole is really about charity, according to organizers. Two million dollars was raised last year, including a $200,000 donation from last year's winner Bubba Watson.
Tournament director Nathan Grube said he's looking forward to fans and players seeing the new things that were added this year, including a brand new clubhouse.
"I’m excited about somebody who hasn’t been here for a long time coming out and going 'wait a minute, this is all new' because that’s what it looks like," Grube said. "There’s new venues, new things to experience and that’s what I’m excited about."

For more, head to Channel 3's special website section here or to the tournament's website here.
