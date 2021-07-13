EAST HARTFORD (WFSB) - Pratt and Whitney is announcing a plan to give all office employees the chance to work from home permanently.
The company said in a press release that it "plans to make technology and design upgrades to its East Hartford campus in order to improve flexibility for local employees.
These improvements will allow office employees greater opportunity to work remotely, while also providing collaboration space so they can return to the office as requirements demand.
The company is responding to employee requests for flexibility in how and where work is performed, and Pratt & Whitney has committed to allowing the majority of office employees to perform their work remotely at least part of the time.
Manufacturing employees and others with a critical need to be in an office will continue to work from the campus.
“Like every organization, we had to rapidly adjust to a new normal,” said Chris Calio, President of Pratt & Whitney. “For our office-based employees, the transition to remote work in March 2020 was disruptive. But it caused us to redesign how we get work done, allowing our employees the greatest flexibility while preserving collaboration – and we’re now carrying those benefits into the future.”
