HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The capital city is gearing up for Summer time.
Pratt Street served as the backdrop for a street party in Hartford.
The party on Pratt Street was hopping for hours until it ended at 5 p.m.
While the event is over, the businesses are still open and ready for customers.
We haven’t seen Pratt Street this lively for a while and today, organizers wanted to change the tone.
A live DJ spun music while people dined outside with ideal weather.
People could get vaccinated if they hadn’t already.
We saw people from all walks of life, all ages.
The folks behind the event say they wanted to remind people that Pratt Street is open for business during its kickoff and you can expect plenty of events similar to today’s when you swing by.
Eyewitness News found plenty of people enjoying themselves, who are ready for Summer.
"People without their masks on. It feels like the world is really starting to normalize again. I think this a great manifestation of that," Alex Roth of Avon says.
The street party may be over, but more events are scheduled for Pratt Street through the year.
To check out the schedule, just head to the channel 3 app.
