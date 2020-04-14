(WFSB) – Raytheon Technologies announced that it will institute a temporary pay cut to its employees.
On Tuesday, the company said beginning June 1, and continuing through the end of the year, salaried employees of Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace businesses will have a 10 percent pay reduction.
Affected employees will be given an added 15 days off this year.
CEO Greg Hayes has volunteered to the board to have his pay reduced by 20 percent for the same period.
Raytheon said the airline travel in the U.S. alone is down 96 percent, and the company is seeing similar trends globally due to COVID-19.
“Our commercial business partners have begun dramatically scaling back on their operations in order to preserve capital and protect the long-term needs of their businesses, and now we must do the same,” Hayes said.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense will not be included in these actions.
