EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut company is helping hundreds of students at one East Hartford school get ready for the fall semester.
Staff members at Mayberry Elementary School in East Hartford were able to hand out 200 Chromebook computers to students, thanks to a $50,000 donation from Pratt and Whitney.
Students like first grader Chanelle Townsend are excited about the new laptop, as her mom said it’ll make a big difference at their house.
“It was a relief because it was going to be hard,” said Oshawna Townsend. “I’m glad that they are giving out laptops, it’s going to be a lot easier for kids who don’t have laptops at home.”
It’ll be especially useful for students who will attend school virtually in the fall, as well as for parents who plan to send their children back to the classroom, as they’ll have a back-up plan in place.
“If he feels like he can’t go to school, we’ve got the Chromebook to help, and virtual classes should help him interact with the teacher and learn,” said Anthony Wilson, of East Hartford.
