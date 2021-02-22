EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Pratt &Whitney is working with the FAA after debris fell from the sky during a harrowing flight above Colorado over the weekend.
This comes after a Boeing 777, which is powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, experienced an engine failure.
No one was injured, but now investigators are trying to figure out what when wrong.
Investigators say the Pratt & Whitney engine of that plane exploded mid-air and now the company with working with the FAA and taking safety precautions.
United Airlines has temporarily grounded all of its Boeing 777 planes that are powered by the Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines, which are manufactured by the company.
Just minutes into a United Airlines flight from Denver to Honolulu, two of the engine’s fan blades factures, which caused debris to rain down on the terrified resides of Broomfield, Colorado.
No one was injured on the ground or on the plane and the plane was able to make a safe return to the airport in Denver.
Many of the 229 passengers on board prepared for the worst.
“All I kept thinking is, this couldn’t be my time,” said Karla Whichard.
Pratt & Whitney did issue a statement about the crash and investigation, writing, “Pratt & Whitney is actively coordinating which operators and regulators to support the revised inspection interval of the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines that power Boeing 777 aircrafts.”
United is the only U.S. airline that uses that specific Pratty & Whitney engine in its fleet.
