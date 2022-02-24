NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - We are more than 4,500 miles away from Ukraine, but the pain from Russia's attacks is being felt right here in our state.
More than forty people in New Haven gathered at a Ukrainian Catholic Church to pray for their loved ones abroad.
It was a very emotional night here at St. Michael's Church.
Grandmothers, aunts, cousins cried and prayed for their loved ones in Ukraine. Those who attended say they feel helpless and are so worried for what Russia has done to their home country.
"I am Ukrainian and my heart is with Ukraine. I have been brought up here. I was fourteen months old when I came here, but I was in Ukraine in 1990 and 1991 when the Soviet Union fell apart," Christine Melnyk stated.
Christine still has cousins in Ukraine and amid this crisis, she has made sure to check on them.
"Her parents are actually in Kiev. She's in western Ukraine, but her parents are in Kiev and they are not leaving. They just feel that that we are going to win out. Ukraine will win," says Melnyk.
Christine remains positive but understands the challenge world leaders, like President Joe Biden are facing and says they are doing what they can against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"I have a goddaughter in Odesa and we messaged each other on Facebook, and she said they are bombing in Odesa and I am worried about her mother who is in a fourth floor apartment and really can't get down the stairs by herself," Anna Salemme, president of the Ukrainian National Women's League of America in New Haven, explained.
Unity and prayer is helping this community, especially since some feel helpless watching from afar, but Mayor Justin Elicker, who also attended the service, says some members have told him to reflect.
"In our own actions about rejecting dictators, rejecting people that push a rhetoric that is not supporting democracy, and living our own lives in a way that we believe supports a functional government that gives voice to people," Elicker noted.
Bishop Paul Chomnycky says he and others have been praying for peace.
“It’s about the only thing that we can do. I mean, the best thing,” he said.
Chomnycky heads the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Connecticut, overseeing 10 parishes, along with 40 more churches in New York and the rest of New England.
“Even though the tensions have been building for some time, I think it was a shock for all of us, that Mr. Putin took this step to invade,” said Bishop Paul Chomnycky of the Ukrainian Catholic Diocese of Stamford. “It’s almost surreal, it’s almost like we’re in a movie. It’s going to take a while to process it.”
That would be watching the footage of tanks, rockets and Russia’s military moving into a country which last year celebrated 30 years of independence.
It’s not just tough to take for him, but for the tens of thousands of parishioners he leads.
“My parents emigrated from Ukraine. I still have family there, many colleagues, many friends. I’ve been in contact with them through the night and this morning and it’s a very stressful situation, so we’re just praying for them that they’ll be safe,” Chomnycky said.
While Ukrainians across Connecticut think of family and friends who now find themselves under attack, for Chomnycky, a man of faith, that is what will lead him through these tough times.
“Love and truth will always overcome evil at the end,” he said.
Church members say if the bombs continue, there will be lots of humanitarian aid needed.
