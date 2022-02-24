(WFSB) – In Connecticut the local Ukrainian community is keeping a close eye on Russia’s invasion to their homeland.
A prayer service will take place Tuesday night in New Haven.
The Ukrainian Catholic Church is asking people to come together to pray for Ukraine.
Those proud of their heritage are horrified of what’s happening back home.
From inside the ornate chapel, Bishop Paul Chomnycky says he and others have been praying for peace.
“It’s about the only thing that we can do. I mean, the best thing,” he said.
Chomnycky heads the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Connecticut, overseeing 10 parishes, along with 40 more churches in New York and the rest of New England.
“Even though the tensions have been building for some time, I think it was a shock for all of us, that Mr. Putin took this step to invade,” said Bishop Paul Chomnycky of the Ukrainian Catholic Diocese of Stamford. “It’s almost surreal, it’s almost like we’re in a movie. It’s going to take a while to process it.”
That would be watching the footage of tanks, rockets and Russia’s military moving into a country which last year celebrated 30 years of independence.
It’s not just tough to take for him, but for the tens of thousands of parishioners he leads.
“My parents emigrated from Ukraine. I still have family there, many colleagues, many friends. I’ve been in contact with them through the night and this morning and it’s a very stressful situation, so we’re just praying for them that they’ll be safe,” Chomnycky said.
While Ukrainians across Connecticut think of family and friends who now find themselves under attack, for Chomnycky, a man of faith, that is what will lead him through these tough times.
“Love and truth will always overcome evil at the end,” he said.
The prayer service at St. Michael’s on George Street will start at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
