HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A prayer service was held on Thursday evening for a family whose 12-year-old daughter was killed in a deadly stabbing at a home in West Hartford on Monday.
The service was held at St. Patrick-St. Anthony church in Hartford where the young girl was baptized and celebrated her first holy communion.
Just a wonderful young lady, very kind, hospitable,” said Father Thomas Gallagher. “In our recent advent wreath making, she was greeting people at the door and welcoming them as they came to make their advent wreaths.”
The love and warmth from the community has helped the family, according to family spokesperson Chuck Coursey.
“At this time, what we are continuing to ask for, is that we give them the time and the space, and the peace that they so rightfully need, and deserve to begin the healing process,” said family spokesperson Chuck Coursey.
The girl’s twin brother is accused of fatally stabbing her to death at their home on Stoner Drive.
Police said the 12-year-old brother also stabbed his Mother, who is still at the hospital.
The boy has been charged with first-degree assault and one count of murder with special circumstances.
Murder with special circumstances is applied when a victim is young than 16 years old.
He was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon at Connecticut Children's Hospital.
