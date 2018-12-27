NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- If you have a little one in pre-k and they haven't gotten their flu shot quite yet, time is running out.
Per Connecticut law, they'll be excluded from school in the new year if they don't get one.
According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, children age 6 months through 4 years who attend a licensed child care program, and children ages 24 months through 4 years who attend school must receive an annual flu vaccination.
Children who have not gotten the flu vaccine by Dec. 31, will be excluded from school for the duration of flu season, or until they get at least one dose of the vaccine.
"I think it's really important to get the flu shot, especially since they're so young,” said Amber Ross, who took her 3-year-old to get his flu shot on Thursday.
If your child still needs a flu shot, you can stop by the city of New Haven Health Department on Meadow Street.
"We're making the clinic available and we have it open,” said Karlene Fraser-Brown, Clinic Charge Nurse for the New Haven Health Dept. "Not only will it help protect the child, but it will help protect the older adults who might be at home with that child."
And, the clinic isn't open just for kids.
"We're actually open to anyone, if mom or dad wants to come and get the flu shot. We will not turn anyone away if they need a flu vaccination,” Fraser-Brown added.
The clinic is available for flu shots on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Flu season runs through the end of March.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.