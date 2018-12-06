EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - School officials in East Haddam said there will be precautions in place on Thursday morning as students ride the buses to school.
The security measures come after a threat to "blow up a bus" was made on Wednesday afternoon.
School officials have not elaborated on what the precautions will be; however, they said they took the threat very seriously.
Regardless of the measures, buses are expected to run on a normal schedule.
Wednesday, they were delayed and some students arrived home late.
The threat came over social media and was made by a high school student, officials revealed.
They said "bus 10" was immediately pulled off of the road as a result.
They have since been working with local police to get to the bottom of the incident.
Police said they found no evidence that suggested the threat was credible and no explosives were discovered on any school bus.
"As a teacher I'm always on edge, always prepared, always concerned about the safety of students," said Bob Barney, a teacher at Nathan Hale Ray Elementary School. "It's got to come first."
The district sent a note about what happened to parents.
"It still freaks me out, absolutely, that someone would do that especially with children," said Rhiannon Vachon, an East Haddam parent. "It's not ok."
There's no word yet on whether or not the student involved in making the threat will face any charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.