BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A pregnant woman and a man were injured after a stairway collapsed in Bridgeport Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to Clinton Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. for the report of an exterior stairway collapse at a three-family home.
The man and woman were injured and brought to St. Vincent’s Hospital.
Their condition is unknown at this time, according to police.
Police said the fire marshal division responded to the scene to investigate and the building department was notified.
No additional details have been released at this time.
