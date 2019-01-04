HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A pregnant woman is recovering after being stabbed in the neck in front of her children.
A teen has been arrested in the case.
According to police, a 911 call was made around 3:30 a.m. on January 1 from a woman reported she had been ‘ambushed’ in her driveway.
The 6-month pregnant woman was with her two children, nephew, and fiancé.
She told police they were returning home from a relative’s house when 18-year-old Naji Deneutte stabbed her in the neck, hitting her carotid artery.
Police said Deneutte was attempting to steal the victim’s car.
Deneutte was located on January 3 at his home on North Street. When police searched his home, a stolen firearm was also located.
He was charged with first-degree assault on a pregnant person, criminal attempt to commit carjacking, theft of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana.
He was given a $550,000 bond.
