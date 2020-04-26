WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - Preparations are underway for the big drive-up mask giveaway on Tuesday.
Volunteers spent the day organizing tens of thousands of masks.
Wearing masks out in public has become the new normal.
Since Governor Lamont's executive order took effect, many people haven't been able to find any.
Others can't afford them.
"If people can’t get access, those individuals are left home in solitude," said State Representative Vincent Candelora.
"Masks for Connecticut" is teaming up with several groups to help give out 50,000 masks for free to Connecticut residents on Tuesday at the Xfinity Theatre.
In Woodbridge Sunday, volunteers gathered in full force at the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven to sort the masks out.
"My heart is exploding with love right now. We are overwhelmed with volunteers who’ve come out today to help us with our masks for CT efforts," said Judy Alperin, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven.
Volunteers were given gloves, then assembled pockets of masks.
Five surgical masks are inside each bag and they will go to anyone who needs them.
"As bad as this pandemic is, it brings so many people together to volunteer and help one another. You feel helpless in one way, but when you help people in the littlest way, I think it means a lot, it brings us all together," said State Representative David Yaccarino.
Volunteers organized the bags from inside their cars in order to follow social distancing guidelines.
Once the masks are sorted, they're dropped off into boxes, ready for distribution in Hartford on Tuesday morning.
Organizers say these efforts are important for health and safety, as well as morale.
"It gets people out, it gets you feeling like you’re doing something because it is kind of a people are feeling hopeless right now so this is a great way for everybody to come together and say you know what, there’s something we can do that’s positive, that will help save lives."
Masks for Connecticut wants to continue distributing masks across the state. They are working in partnership with WPLR Radio and Pratt and Whitney.
The masks will be distributed for free on Tuesday, April 28 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.
If you would like to donate, click here.
