HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It might have been a warm day on Tuesday, but preparations are already underway for the annual Channel 3 Kids Camp’s Holiday Light Fantasia.
Holiday Light Fantasia is a 2.2 mile stretch of lights, and this year there will be 65 amazing displays, including 10 new ones with multiple panels showcasing over one million lights.
Project Manager Deb Walters said they start getting ready in early October with trailers outside. She says 20,000 to 30,000 people come to visit the display each year.
Each vehicle is $20 to drive through, but $16 if you purchase online, and all proceeds go towards the Channel 3 Kids Camp.
“There are a lot of people who walk through the park and maybe you’re having a bad moment and they’re like ‘thanks so much, we’re so glad you’re bringing it back’ and ‘we can’t wait until it opens,’ so it’s a quick pick-me-up and we can keep going and moving and just seeing kids’ reactions it brings Christmas. It’s that Christmas touch,” Walters said.
Next Friday, Nov. 19, Channel 3’s Mark Dixon will be turning on the lights.
The display will run from Thanksgiving through Jan. 2.
For more information, click here.
