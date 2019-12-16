GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- It was the calm before the storm on Monday, as the state is expecting another winter blast.
Timing is everything with this week’s storm.
Snow is expected to roll into the state overnight, but in the early morning hours, there could be a sleet and freezing rain mixture, which means a messy morning commute.
The Dept. of Transportation is preparing its trucks and pre-treating bridge surfaces, hills, valleys, and certain highway ramps to help prevent icing and slick roads.
"AAA will be getting a lot of calls, whether it’s for dead batteries, whether it’s for folks who have slid off the road. It really depends on the condition on where that member happens to be,” said Amy Parmenter, of AAA.
It won't be the first storm of the season, but it always helps to remember that no matter where you are going, slowing down and being careful is most important.
Also, drivers should be prepared. Things like jumper cables, maybe a battery charger, a shovel and an ice scraper could be life savers if you get stuck.
On Monday, one of the most popular items being sold at Katz's Hardware in Glastonbury was ice melt.
However, folks are reminded to use ice melt sparingly, as using too much can be harmful.
"Certain ones hurt concrete and driveways, so you want to stay away from them. But really, if you use them sparingly, like they are supposed to, you are not going to do too much harm. It's when you put too much down of the product,” said Bobby Krieger, of Katz’s Hardware.
In Putnam, the highway crews are expected to start their Tuesday just after midnight, as 11 plow trucks are pre-loaded with a sand/salt mix.
A winter storm can always be unpredictable, depending on the track that it takes.
“We’re in actually quite good shape. As you can see, we have bins that are pretty well filled up. We have 11 trucks filled ready to go for the storm, so if whenever it does hit, we can go right out drop the salt, get the melting going on,” said Joe Martel, of Putnam’s Public Works Department.
Track the storm with the Interactive Radar on the Ch. 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.