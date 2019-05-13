MADISON, CT (WFSB) - The wet, cool spring hasn’t slowed summer preps at Connecticut’s busiest beach side state park, Hammonasset.
Even though it was cool and rainy, the park draws fan throughout the year.
Grounds crews are busy trimming and mowing the sprawling 936-acre park, avoiding the rain-soaked areas.
There were contractors busy too, finishing up a new bathhouse on the campground which hosts 550 sites.
Campers will start arriving this Friday.
Andrea Bradford is one of some 300 volunteers with Friends of Hammonasset.
They’re a non-profit that started 20 years ago to enhance visitors experience at the state’s busiest seaside park that sees a million visitors a year.
“We really do a lot of support with the environmental education at the nature center,” Bradford said.
Now thru mid-June, Friends of Hammonasset will be holding their annual flower and plant sale.
Proceeds help fund ongoing and future projects at the park, which is run by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Services.
“There are so many people who love this park and like to support it,” said Jim Mazur of Killingworth.
The strong winds along the 2-mile shorefront will certainly dry the wet paint faster on the cabins.
There are 8 two-bedroom cabins at Hammonasset, which sleep 6 each.
Connecticut residents can rent them week to week, Sunday to Sunday for $70 a night.
If you’re a non-resident that’s going to cost $80 a night.
A few people walking the shell covered beach on the rainy Monday, but in a matter of weeks it will all be covered with blankets and umbrellas.
The campsites are going fast for the season.
Memorial Day weekend, which is two weeks away is booked.
There are other dates still available.
To learn more about the campsite at Hammonasset, click here.
