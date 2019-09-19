NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- The city of New Britain has been busy getting ready for a very special visitor.
The president of Poland will be visiting this weekend, and the city, business owners, and residents are preparing for his historic trip.
President Andrzej Duda and his wife will be in the city on Sunday.
"This is a big deal because this is the first official visit by a sitting Polish head of state from Poland to Connecticut,” said Darek Barcikowski, honorary consul, for the Republic of Poland for the state of Connecticut.
He said the president will be making a few stops around the city.
"The purpose of the visit is for the president to acknowledge everything this community does,” Barcikowski said.
First, he’ll participate in a mass at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Church. Seating is first come, first served.
At 3 p.m., there will be a meet-and-greet at Walnut Hill Park.
"The president will deliver remarks, he will also recognize members of our community here and organizations,” Barcikowski said.
This event is open to the public, but you do have to register online.
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said they've been busy these past few weeks in preparation.
"Our crews are preparing Walnut Hill Park, our police department is meeting with all sorts of secret service agencies to make sure everything will go smoothly,” Stewart said.
She said they've been trimming trees, painting, and putting up fencing in Walnut Hill Park, making sure everything is ready to go for Sunday.
In the heart of “Little Poland,” Renata Bodziak has owned Max Mart for nearly two decades.
Prominently displayed in her front window are Polish flags, which people have been buying up ahead of the president’s trip.
“This week I have sold 200 flags,” Bodziak said.
For more information about the president's visit, and how to sign up for the meet-and-greet at Walnut Hill Park, click here.
