(WFSB) - President Joe Biden declared a major disaster exists in Connecticut. He ordered federal assistance to help state, tribal, and local efforts in areas impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Governor Lamont requested help for Fairfield County and New London County, as well the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribal Nation.
The grants can be used for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover.
Residents and business owners who had losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY).
The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. seven days a week.
