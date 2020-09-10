NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- A preschool student at the Naugatuck YMCA has tested positive for COVID-19.
Naugatuck YMCA’s CEO Mark LaFortune said all students in the classroom of the child who tested positive, as well as the teachers, will need to quarantine for 14 days before returning.
He said this is in line with guidelines from the state, and the Centers for Disease Control, which state that anyone who was in close contact, being within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days before illness onset, must quarantine.
In a statement, the Naugatuck YMCA said before opening the Child Care Center this year amid the pandemic, “we spent ample time developing plans to ensure the safety of the children and staff in our program. The extensive precautions we have taken include but are not limited to: staff temperature and symptom checks upon arrival to class in the morning; increased cleaning throughout the day, including between use of all equipment; and staff wearing masks at all times.”
The YMCA also said the children were kept in group cohorts that did not interact with each other.
It went on to say that it will monitor the rest of the preschool students, but “with the close-knit nature of Child Care groups and our adherence to cohorts we believe that having the children within this pod, as well as the teachers, remain at home will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
