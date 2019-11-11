ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Kid-tested, kid-approved.

The Goddard School in Rocky Hill announced its top 10 toys, which were tested by preschoolers back in September.

The toys that received the top marks from toddlers included:

Crinkle Monkey - The Manhattan Toy Company, Wimmer-Ferguson

Set of 3 Primary Color - Playmonster Oibo

Orangutwang - Playmonster

Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth - Mattel, Inc.

Take-Along Town - Melissa & Dog

Latches & Doors Busy Board - VTech

LeapBuilders ABC Smart House - LeapFrog

Smart Sizzlin' BBQ Grill - LeapFrog

Learn & Groove Dancing Panda - LeapFrog

Peg Brite - Quercetti

The Goddard School’s preschooler-approved toy test took place from Sept. 16 through Sept. 20 at the school in Rocky Hill. See photos from it here.

This annual test was performed by children ranging in age from infants to 6 years old.

The children played with interactive toys while teachers observed and documented how the toys rated among the judging criteria.

The criteria included interactivity, skill development, creative inspiration and more.

The children then casted their votes and, along with fellow preschoolers from Goddard School locations nationwide, helped to determine the Top 10 Preschooler-Approved Toys.

More information on the test can be found on the Goddard School's website here.