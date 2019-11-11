ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Kid-tested, kid-approved.
The Goddard School in Rocky Hill announced its top 10 toys, which were tested by preschoolers back in September.
The toys that received the top marks from toddlers included:
- Crinkle Monkey - The Manhattan Toy Company, Wimmer-Ferguson
- Set of 3 Primary Color - Playmonster Oibo
- Orangutwang - Playmonster
- Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth - Mattel, Inc.
- Take-Along Town - Melissa & Dog
- Latches & Doors Busy Board - VTech
- LeapBuilders ABC Smart House - LeapFrog
- Smart Sizzlin' BBQ Grill - LeapFrog
- Learn & Groove Dancing Panda - LeapFrog
- Peg Brite - Quercetti
The Goddard School’s preschooler-approved toy test took place from Sept. 16 through Sept. 20 at the school in Rocky Hill. See photos from it here.
This annual test was performed by children ranging in age from infants to 6 years old.
The children played with interactive toys while teachers observed and documented how the toys rated among the judging criteria.
The criteria included interactivity, skill development, creative inspiration and more.
The children then casted their votes and, along with fellow preschoolers from Goddard School locations nationwide, helped to determine the Top 10 Preschooler-Approved Toys.
More information on the test can be found on the Goddard School's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.