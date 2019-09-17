ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- On Tuesday, preschoolers in Rocky Hill took on the job of a lifetime.
Children at the Goddard School became “toy testers."
It’s the 12th year for the Goddard School Preschooler-Approved Toy Test, which is meant to engage children and document how they interact with new toys.
See some of the toys here.
For the toy test, brands big and small submit toys to be considered.
"They're having a lot of fun,” said Robyn Lucier, a co-teacher at Goddard School.
The children range in age from infants to 6 years old, and play with the toys at Goddard Schools across the country while the teachers observe and document how the toys rate.
"Once they're done, we'll take a tally chart of which toy they felt was the best out of all of them,” said Kimberly Brown, a pre-k lead teacher at Goddard School.
The Goddard School toy testing committee selects toy finalists based on whether the toy:
- encourages interactive, child-initiated play
- inspires creativity and collaboration
- supports skill development and learning
- maintains a child's creative interests
- meets health and safety standards
- is affordable and age-appropriate
“We found the popular toys, in the past years, are oversized puzzles, building blocks, and drawing sets,” said Harpreet Bath, owner of Goddard School in Rocky Hill.
With these new toys, preschoolers were able to build pretend cars, put together train tracks, form complete sentences with conversation bubbles, and even make food with a play stove.
The top 10 preschooler-approved toys will be announced just in time for the holidays on Nov. 1.
Folks can then vote on their favorite toy, and the toy that gets the most votes will be deemed the “Official Goddard School Preschooler-approved Toy for 2019.”
One hundred of that particular toy will then be donated to Toys for Tots.
