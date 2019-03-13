GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Three men from New York City face charges in connection with an attempt to get a fake prescription from a pharmacy in Glastonbury.
Marlon Lissade, 27, of Bronx, NY, Mark Smith, 27, of Brooklyn, NY, and 27-year-old Kirk McGowan of Bronx, NY were arrested on Tuesday night.
Police said they were called to the CVS on New London Turnpike around 5:30 p.m. The report stated that a man was trying to obtain a fraudulent prescription.
When officers arrived, they said two men were outside of the pharmacy. After brief contact was made, police said the two men ran.
An officer pursued one of them around the building, across a street and into Monaco Ford's sales lot where he was apprehended.
The other got into a waiting vehicle, the driver of which fled south on New London Turnpike.
Another officer spotted the vehicle turning onto Hale Road.
The vehicle was eventually found to be abandoned on Montano Road after becoming stuck in the snow.
Officers said they followed footprints in the snow into a wooded area near Route 2.
A K9 unit was brought in and helped track down the two remaining suspects.
Lissade was charged with conspiracy to obtain a controlled drug by fraud, third-degree criminal trespass and interfering with an officer/resisting arrest.
Smith was charged with obtaining a controlled drug by fraud, conspiracy to obtain a controlled drug by fraud and interfering with an officer/resisting arrest.
McGowan was charged with conspiracy to obtain a drug by fraud and interfering with an officer/resisting arrest.
All three were held on $50,000 bail and scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.