NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - President Joe Biden delivered the keynote address at the U.S. Coast Guard graduation.
Live footage of events can be viewed here or below:
The ceremony started at 11 a.m. Wednesday on Cadet Memorial Field.
Biden arrived in Rhode Island around 10 a.m.
His chopper flew onto the Academy's grounds in New London around 10:30 a.m.
New London police said the following parking restrictions will be in effect: NO PARKING on River Ridge Rd., Deshon St., Nameaug Ave., Oneco Ave., Farnsworth St., Winchester Rd., and Uncas Ave. beginning at 5:00 am on May 19, 2021. NO PARKING SIGNS WILL BE POSTED. The parking restrictions will remain in effect until later in the day at the discretion of the police department. Parking tickets will be issued and vehicles towed. Riverside Park shall be closed to the public beginning at 5:00 am on May 19, 2021 until later in the day at the discretion of the police department as well.
Dozens of protesters gathered at nearby McKinley Park, but were well out of site from the president.
“We're very concerned about nuclear weapons that are going on right now in the Middle East," said Madeline Labriola of Westerly, RI. "We want President Biden to realize there’s a lot of people are very concerned about how much money we’re spending.”
The protests have been peaceful. Participants said they planned to stay until the president departs.
Biden is scheduled to leave New London at 2 p.m.
If everything goes according to plan, he'll be back at the White House by 5 p.m.
Biden last gave the Academy's commencement speech in 2013 when he was vice president.
This is the Academy's 140th commencement ceremony.
President Harry Truman was the first president to visit the Coast Guard Academy in 1952. The first time a president spoke on graduation day was 12 years later when Lyndon B. Johnson was at the podium.
