HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - President Joe Biden is making a couple of stops in Connecticut on Friday.

According to the White House, Biden will promoted his Build Back Better Agenda and "highlight the importance of investing in child care to keep costs down for working families" before heading to a dedication ceremony at the University of Connecticut.

Stream live coverage below:

Biden left the White House at 11 a.m. on Friday.

He arrived at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks around 12:25 p.m.

Around 1:45 p.m., Biden is expected to deliver remarks in Hartford about investing in child care.

President Biden plans visit to CT on Friday President Joe Biden is coming to Connecticut on Friday for two reasons.

The White House argues that the U.S. invests far less than other countries in children. It said advanced countries invest an average of $14,000 per year for a toddler's childcare, compared to $500 in the U.S.

The Biden Administration also said the average annual cost of a child care center for a toddler in Hartford and statewide in Connecticut is $16,000. A typical four-person household in the state would need to spend more than 26 percent of their income for two young children each year.

It said that the lack of affordable child care and preschool also makes it more difficult for parents, and especially mothers, to remain in their jobs, contributing to the 29 percent gender gap in workforce participation between mothers and fathers in Connecticut.

Biden said his plan calls for child care subsidy, which would provide low- and middle-income Americans with subsidies that would cut their spending on child care for young children in half.

It would also provide free preschool for all 3 and 4-year-olds.

The president posted a tweet from his Twitter account while en route to his Hartford appearance.

We can’t go back to the way things were before the pandemic, we have to build back better. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and my Build Back Better Agenda will lower everyday costs and build an economy where everyone has a fair shot—not just the wealthy.Let’s get this done. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 15, 2021

"We can’t go back to the way things were before the pandemic, we have to build back better," Biden wrote. "The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and my Build Back Better Agenda will lower everyday costs and build an economy where everyone has a fair shot—not just the wealthy. Let’s get this done."

Travel impact

Hartford police released a list of road closures for Friday that will impact drivers.

The following are scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Broad Street at Russ Street – No northbound traffic

Broad Street at Asylum Avenue – No southbound traffic

Broad Street at I-84 East on-ramp – No southbound traffic

Capitol Avenue at Oak Street – No westbound traffic

Capitol Avenue at Lawrence Street – No eastbound traffic

There will also be intermittent closures at 11 a.m. in the areas of Maxim Road, Reserve Road, Airport Road and Brainard Road.

Police said all of the roadways are expected to reopen by 2 p.m. on Friday.

After Biden departs Hartford, he's scheduled to head to the University of Connecticut's campus in Storrs. He's scheduled to arrive there at 2:50 p.m.

There, he'll join former Sen. Chris Dodd and other dignitaries for a dedication ceremony.

The ceremony is for The Dodd Center for Human Rights, which will be a home for UConn's human rights programs.

Biden is expected to make remarks at 4 p.m.

The event is invitation-only; however, UConn said it would livestream it for public viewing.

Campus impact

UConn released a list of areas on campus that the president's visit will impact.

The McMahon/South parking lot and loading dock, all loading zones along Gilbert Road, the HEART House parking lot, The Dodd Center lot, and the Budds Building parking lot will be closed on Friday.

The roof and upper level of the South Garage will also be closed beginning midday.

The Student Recreation Center will be closed beginning at 10 a.m. Friday and will remain closed though late Friday afternoon following the conclusion of the event at The Dodd Center. This is in addition to the closures of Homer Babbidge, Whetten, and Bousfield.

While other buildings in the area of The Dodd Center will remain open, access may be restricted to doors facing away from The Dodd Center, including in the West Campus residence halls. The buildings will be accessible, but the doors that can be used will be restricted.

Gilbert Road will be closed beginning at approximately noon on Friday through the end of the event at The Dodd Center late Friday afternoon.

There will be other temporary, intermittent road closures in the area of The Dodd Center during Friday afternoon.

Jim Calhoun Way will be closed Friday afternoon and evening as part of First Night.

President Biden delivers commencement speech at Coast Guard graduation President Joe Biden delivered the keynote address at the U.S. Coast Guard graduation.

Presidential departure

UConn warned people on campus that helicopters carrying the president will be loud when they land and depart.

Biden is expected to leave Storrs around 5 p.m. and depart from Bradley at 5:25 p.m.

He's scheduled to return to Joint Base Andrews at 6:40 p.m. and return to the White House at 7 p.m.

The visit to Connecticut will mark the president's second. Biden gave the commencement ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London.