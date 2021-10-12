STORRS, CT (WFSB) - President Joe Biden is coming to Connecticut on Friday for two reasons.

According to the White House, he'll be stopping in Hartford to promote his Build Back Better Agenda and "highlight the importance of investing in child care to keep costs down for working families."

The visit is supposed to happen sometime in the morning. The White House has kept the exact details of the visit vague for security reasons.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said he is honored to welcome the president.

He'll then head to the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs.

UConn said Biden will join former Sen. Chris Dodd and other dignitaries to mark the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights.

The Dodd Center for Human Rights will serve as an umbrella home for UConn's human rights programs, including The Human Rights Institute (HRI) and Dodd Impact. It had been known as The Thomas J. Dodd Research Center since its opening in 1995, and UConn’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously in August to authorize its dedication as The Dodd Center for Human Rights.

“UConn is honoring over a half-century of public service of Connecticut’s father and son U.S. senators, Thomas J. Dodd and Christopher J. Dodd, as well as the commitment of the Dodd family to supporting the growth and development of UConn’s widely recognized human rights academic, research, and engagement programs,” said UConn President Dr. Andrew Agwunobi. “We are deeply honored that President Biden is joining us as we dedicate ourselves to extending the Dodd family legacy."

Although the event is open only by invitation, UConn said it will be broadcast on a livestream feed for public viewing.

“I’m deeply grateful to UConn for recognizing me and my family by dedicating The Dodd Center for Human Rights, and I’m honored that my good friend President Biden is joining us to mark this occasion,” Chris Dodd said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal issued a statement on Tuesday about Biden's visit.

“President Biden’s visit will be a banner day for Connecticut and the Build Back Better Agenda we’re fighting to get through Congress," Blumenthal said. "He’s honoring our state—recognizing values and programs our leaders have long championed. The critically needed investments that the Build Back Better Agenda will make in child care and working families will be a game changer for children, parents, and communities across our state and nation. His visit to the Dodd Center for Human Rights at University of Connecticut will highlight the excellence and value of Connecticut’s public university system, and the valuable work and research being conducted day in and day out. In his visit to Hartford and Storrs, President Biden will see some of the best of what Connecticut has to offer.”