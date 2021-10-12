STORRS, CT (WFSB) - President Joe Biden is coming to Connecticut on Friday for two reasons.
President Joe Biden’s plan for a massive expansion of social programs is being framed by supporters as such a high-stakes endeavor that it’s “too big to fail.” It also may be too big to describe.
According to the White House, he'll be stopping in Hartford to promote his Build Back Better Agenda and "highlight the importance of investing in child care to keep costs down for working families."
He'll then head to the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs.
UConn said Biden will join former Sen. Chris Dodd and other dignitaries to mark the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights.
The Dodd Center for Human Rights will serve as an umbrella home for UConn's human rights programs, including The Human Rights Institute (HRI) and Dodd Impact. It had been known as The Thomas J. Dodd Research Center since its opening in 1995, and UConn’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously in August to authorize its dedication as The Dodd Center for Human Rights.
“UConn is honoring over a half-century of public service of Connecticut’s father and son U.S. senators, Thomas J. Dodd and Christopher J. Dodd, as well as the commitment of the Dodd family to supporting the growth and development of UConn’s widely recognized human rights academic, research, and engagement programs,” said UConn President Dr. Andrew Agwunobi. “We are deeply honored that President Biden is joining us as we dedicate ourselves to extending the Dodd family legacy."
Although the event is open only by invitation, UConn said it will be broadcast on a livestream feed for public viewing.
“I’m deeply grateful to UConn for recognizing me and my family by dedicating The Dodd Center for Human Rights, and I’m honored that my good friend President Biden is joining us to mark this occasion,” Chris Dodd said.
Gas and food prices continue to soar. Mandates against body autonomy are forcing staffing shortages everywhere making everything worse.The southern border is wide open. Our energy independence is gone. A failed president by all measures. No mean tweets though, so your feelings are safe.
+1
Food costs have just hit a 10-year high and are looking to continue to increase. If anything is a (hidden) tax on the poor, it's increased costs in necessities like food, shelter, and fuel. If he's going to come here and try to convince us how he wants to "build back better" and help those in need, and if he's at all interested in "human rights", he should explain his plan for addressing food shortages and runaway inflation due to government spending and mandates/lockdowns and the effect they are having on worker supply.
This isn't just happening in Connecticut - a friend of mine in the Midwest reported today that she now has to go over twice as far to collect her medications, because the nearest pharmacy closed.
+1
PINO . President in name only .
Why? Shouldn't he be visiting the southern border to see first-hand the disaster he created?
