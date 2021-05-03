NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - President Joe Biden will give the keynote address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's graduation ceremonies later this month.
The address will mark Biden's second at the ceremonies in New London.
He gave one as vice president in 2013.
Biden will address the graduating class on May 19.
“We are honored to host the commander-in-chief as we celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2021, the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard,” said academy superintendent Rear Adm. Bill Kelly. “It will be a memorable event for our community, as well as a great opportunity to showcase the Academy and the city of New London on a national stage.”
The 140th Commencement Exercises are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Cadet Memorial Field. The event is not open to the public.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of guests will be greatly reduced, and masking requirements and social distancing measures will be in place.
The event will be live streamed on the Coast Guard's website.
