NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- President Joe Biden will be in New London on Wednesday to deliver the keynote address at the U.S. Coast Guard graduation.
The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Cadet Memorial Field.
President Biden gave the commencement speech in 2013 when he was vice president.
This is the Academy's 140th commencement ceremony.
New London police said the following parking restrictions will be in effect: NO PARKING on River Ridge Rd., Deshon St., Nameaug Ave., Oneco Ave., Farnsworth St., Winchester Rd., and Uncas Ave. beginning at 5:00 am on May 19, 2021. NO PARKING SIGNS WILL BE POSTED. The parking restrictions will remain in effect until later in the day at the discretion of the police department. Parking tickets will be issued and vehicles towed. Riverside Park shall be closed to the public beginning at 5:00 am on May 19, 2021 until later in the day at the discretion of the police department as well.
