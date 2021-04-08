WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) – President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a series of executive actions aimed at reducing gun violence.
There have been renewed calls for action by advocacy groups after the recent mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado.
There is Democratic support, but it’s not clear yet if Republicans will get on board.
"I'm certainly open to the discussion," said Sen. Mitch McConnell, Republican minority leader. "You know we were in this place August of 2019 when we had another series of incidents."
Biden called on Congress to restore a federal assault weapon ban that expired in 2004.
"It was the law for the longest time, and it brought down these mass killings,” Biden said. “We should do it again."
Most of Biden's actions tackle relatively minor issues, like a revision of the federal government's definition of “firearm.”
"No one is talking about overturning or changing the Second Amendment,” said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary.
Another targets so-called ghost guns. Those are described as weapons assembled from kits that have no serial numbers.
The president will reportedly order the Justice Department to try to limit their availability.
Connecticut’s senators took to Twitter to announce their support for action.
“The action on ghost guns will protect against untraceable, homemade weapons that no law-abiding gun owner would want,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal. “We’ve seen a large increase in the sale and use of these dangerous DIY weapons since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, making this action all the more urgent.”
The commonsense steps the Biden Admin is taking will save lives & prevent injuries & trauma that ripple through every corner of America. But executive orders from one president can be changed by another, so strong & effective laws to prevent gun violence are still critical. 7/7— Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) April 8, 2021
“Requiring background checks on ghost guns is a no brainer, the right move by President Biden,” said Sen. Chris Murphy. “But without Congressional action, a quarter of all gun transfers will happen without a check. We need to pass background checks legislation.”
Biden is expected to nominate David Chipman to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF.
Chipman is a former ATF agent who has long been an advocate of stronger gun control laws.
