NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - While a solemn procession continues at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday morning, people in Connecticut are remembering former president George H. W. Bush.
In New Haven, Yale University President Peter Salovey said the school lost a loyal friend and someone who exemplified values of service and leadership.
This week in Washington DC, Bush was honored.
People from across the nation paid their respects as his body lied in state.
"Just to be next to a president we loved a lot," said Ricardo Uranga, an Iowa resident. "We're actually from Texas ourselves it was emotional."
Later Wednesday morning, a state funeral for him will be held at the National Cathedral.
All of the living presidents are expected to attend.
Connecticut politicians also honored Bush's life.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal was Connecticut's attorney general when he met the president.
He said he saw why Bush earned such deep respect across the political spectrum.
After the funeral, Bush's casket will return to texas. He'll lie in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston until Thursday. Then he'll be laid to rest at his presidential library next to his wife, Barbara Bush.
