WASHINGTON (WFSB) - The Trump administration said it is developing guidelines to rate counties by risk of spreading the coronavirus.
In a letter to the nation's governors, President Donald Trump said the new guidelines are meant to enable state and local leaders to make decisions about maintaining, increasing or relaxing social distancing measures.
The states would still have the authority to set whatever restrictions deemed necessary.
While the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak is concentrated in specific areas like New York and Washington State, scientists continue to maintain that the virus will spread.
RELATED: US cases now most in world, US capital sees more infections
That comes as Trump hopes to get the country back to work sooner rather than later.
A record 3.2 million people filed for unemployment last week.
To help stimulate the economy, Congress hopes to put the final touches on a $2.2 trillion aid package. The House of Representatives is expected to pass it on Friday morning.
RELATED: Washington set to deliver $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill
Trump said he will immediately sign it.
“It provides for a medical surge that will help provide that equipment, the supplies – masks, gowns, personal protective equipment – that will help fund the vaccines and treatments the nation needs," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
One of the biggest questions has pertained to when people will get the money.
Sens. Blumenthal and Chris Murphy said it should be about 3 weeks.
They also said people who rely on social security will get checks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.