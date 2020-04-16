WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFSB) -- Connecticut Congressman John Larson has joined the White House Task Force amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Task Force was created to address issues regarding COVID-19 and the economy, and works closely with President Donald Trump.
In a statement, Larson, a Democrat, said “As public health experts and most notably, Dr. Fauci have stated, the COVID-19 pandemic is first and foremost a health crisis, which has devastated the economy. We must work to address both issues head on and at the same time.”
He went on to say this is an enormous challenge, and when the president “asks you to join a task force to address challenges likes this one, you do so for the sake of the country, even though I have strong disagreements with him on many issues. In spite of our differences, in times of crisis we must work together.”
Larson said his service on the task force will give the state of Connecticut a seat at the table.
“In today’s conversation I was able to elevate the concerns of Governor Lamont, while emphasizing the need to help the most vulnerable amongst us, the elderly and people of color, in particular older women of color. I am looking forward to this opportunity to continue to raise the concerns of my constituents, Connecticut, and working people all across the nation,” Larson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.