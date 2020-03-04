BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- As Super Tuesday unfolded in 14 states, representatives from three Presidential Democratic candidates tried to woo local undecided voters.
Despite Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Mike Bloomberg not being physically present at a forum in Bloomfield, their message was.
"[She] has done nothing but improve and fight for democracy and anti-corruption in the United States," said Shannon Louden, a representative for Elizabeth Warren.
In Connecticut, the primary takes place on Apr. 28, but that didn't stop presidential campaign representatives from trying to sway local voters like Shander George.
George does not know who she will vote for in the 2020 election, but there is still time to decide.
"I just gotta look at them, lay them all out on the table, and see what they have to offer, and see what's best for me as a constituent," said George.
As George entered a forum in Bloomfield, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was on her mind.
"He seems like an interesting character," said George.
Former New Haven Mayor Toni Harp is on the Bloomberg campaign, which setup 10 offices in Connecticut.
"He solved almost all of the problems of New York City," said Harp. "He has a history of doing that, he's been able to reach out through his philanthropy to other Mayors across the country."
State Representative Michael D'Agostino tried to convince the room that Bernie Sanders is the most electable presidential candidate.
"If you think about the coalition that it's going to take to beat Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders has proved he can put that together, and he's proven he can win in some of those critical battleground states," said D'Agostino.
The messages were sent, but that doesn't mean Super Tuesday won't impact the way our ballots look by the time votes are counted on Apr. 28 in the Connecticut primary.
"It doesn't mean that there won't be interest and there won't be issues to be decided, but look, let's be honest. We never really are front and center when it comes to a presidential campaign and we should be part of a more regional primary like a Super Tuesday," said D'Agostino.
